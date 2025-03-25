Zaib hits century as Northants enjoy strong opening day in pre-season friendly at Warwickshire

Saif Zaib hit a century for Northants on day one of their friendly against Warwickshire at Edgbaston

Saif Zaib scored a century as Northants enjoyed an excellent opening day to their two-day pre-season friendly against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The left-hander retired not out on 102 from 119 balls, hitting three sixes and 13 fours, as the County posted an imposing 423 for seven.

Rob Keogh was also in the runs, retiring not out on 92 from 126 balls that included three sixes and 12 fours, while there were also good stays at the crease for skipper Luke Perocter and James Sales.

Procter opened the batting alongside Ricardo Vasconcelos, who was out for nine, and made 80 from 118 balls, including 16 fours, while Sales made 42 from 63 balls.

Justin Broad batted at six and made 34 from 42 balls and Dom Leech hit a breezy 23 not out from 15 balls late on, while for the Bears the main man with the ball was former Middlesex man Ethan Bamber, who took three for 69.

Also part of the Warwickshire attack were Olly Hannon-Dalby, Ed Barnard and Danny Briggs.

The Northants IIs were also in action just down the road at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground, and the home side posted 389 for 11.

Included in the Northants line-up were the likes of Ben Sanderson, Gus Miller, Greg Bartlett, Tiaan Louw and Steelbacks skipper David Willey, making a rare appearance in whites.

Willey ended the day with two for 43 from nine overs, while there was a wicket apiece for Sanderson, Miller and Louw.

The most successful bowler was young right-arm seamer Lewis Reeder, who took three for 11 in seven overs.

For Warwickshire IIs, Craig Miles hit 96, Zayn Malik 58 and Tazeem Ali 50.

Both matches resume on Wednesday morning.