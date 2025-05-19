Zaib effort not enough as Northants are humbled by Glamorgan in Cardiff

Saif Zaib top scored for Northants with 71

Northants slumped to a third defeat of the season as they were hammered by eight wickets by Glamorgan in Cardiff on Sunday.

The Welsh county wrapped up a second consecutive three-day win to propel themselves up the Rothesay County Championship Division Two table after a strong all-round performance saw them ease to victory against Darren Lehmann’s side at at Sophia Gardens.

Northants at least restored some pride as they had a respectable day after resuming on 49 for three and well in arrears.

But they did manage to make Glamorgan bat again in the evening session, preventing an innings defeat.

Saif Zaib’s 71 along with gritty knocks of 66 and 56 from Lewis McManus and skipper Luke Procter respectively weren’t enough to pile on pressure into a final day.

Set just 66 to win thanks to shared wickets, Asitha Fernando the best of the bunch with twin three-fors helped Glamorgan to victory despite an early wobble at six for 2, with Marnus Labuschagne falling cheaply for the second time in the match, this time for just four to Ben Sanderson who claimed both wickets to fall.

But Sam Northeast and Asa Tribe then negotiated things to see the hosts home.

Northants entered day three in a terrible position after Andy Gorvin dismissed George Bartlett controversially and nightwatchman Calvin Harrison in the penultimate over on day two.

The goal for the visitors was to bat as long as possible from 190 behind.

Procter continued to impress with the bat, leading from the front.

His stubborn effort to James Sales’ stroke-playing not too dissimilar to Sam Northeast and his array of partners on day two for their half-century partnership kept Glamorgan bowlers at bay.

The hosts eventually struck, Sales with a false shot to edge behind, a common theme in this match as the former England youth international still has to wait for a second half-century for the season despite six matches played.

Rob Keogh next to go before lunch, also one of the Northants batting contingent with worrying form at the start of this season.

Zaib’s season of ups and downs that consists of two ducks and two hundreds found some middle ground with a result now so unlikely that the left-hander played freely, making the most of an ageing ball together with Procter and then Lewis McManus for a couple of milestone partnerships.

McManus also found a way to play himself into form after an inconsistent start to 2025.

Making most of his limitless time at the crease, the wicket-keeper batter spent the majority of his innings scoring at a strike-rate under 30 in a slow-scoring day while Glamorgan looked to wrap up the final wickets.

A few attacking shots from McManus did get brought out when persisting with the tail-end against plenty of loose bowling and a short-ball ploy to the majority by the expensive three-wicket-taking James Harris, playing a key part in making Glamorgan bat again as the visitors passed 300, making for a respectable day.

With 20 overs to secure the win with a day off, the Glamorgan batters stumbled their way to victory in a bizarre day of events which saw the visitors have the best of the day’s play.

Nonetheless, the Glamorgan win breaks the run of draws between these two sides in the last three meetings.