Young boxer Lauren is ready to take on the best in the world
A local boxer is getting ready to take on the best in the world next week.
On Sunday, Lauren Mackie will head out to Spain where she will be competing in the World Youth Boxing Championships.
And, with it being an under-19 competition, she will be the youngest competitor at the age of just 16.
Mackie boxes out of Burton Park ABC and has enjoyed an impressive rise in the sport.
Most Popular
Earlier this year, the Montsaye Academy student was selected to represent England in the European Youth Championships for the first time in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Again, she was the youngest boxer but enjoyed a superb tournament, reaching the final and eventually claiming the silver medal after losing on a unanimous points decision.
Soon after that, she was crowned British Tri Nations champion after reaching the final of the Tri Nations International in Doncaster.
Now, after having her selection confirmed in September, she is ready to take on some of the best young boxers in the world in Alicante while she is also being assessed for the Great Britain boxing team.