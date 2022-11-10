On Sunday, Lauren Mackie will head out to Spain where she will be competing in the World Youth Boxing Championships.

And, with it being an under-19 competition, she will be the youngest competitor at the age of just 16.

Mackie boxes out of Burton Park ABC and has enjoyed an impressive rise in the sport.

Lauren Mackie will be representing England in the World Youth Boxing Championships next week

Earlier this year, the Montsaye Academy student was selected to represent England in the European Youth Championships for the first time in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Again, she was the youngest boxer but enjoyed a superb tournament, reaching the final and eventually claiming the silver medal after losing on a unanimous points decision.

Soon after that, she was crowned British Tri Nations champion after reaching the final of the Tri Nations International in Doncaster.