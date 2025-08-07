Yorkshire seamer Jack White set for County Ground return in One Day Cup showdown

Yorkshire bowler Jack White is set to make his first return to the County Ground on Friday, having left Northants last winter

Former Northants seam bowler Jack White is set to make his County Ground return on Friday (Aug 8) when Yorkshire come to town in the Metro Bank One Day Cup (start 11am).

The 33-year-old departed Wantage Road for Headingley last winter, having enjoyed a five-year stint as a Northants player after being plucked out of minor counties cricket by then head coach David Ripley.

The move has proved to be a good one for White, who has enjoyed an excellent first season playing for the White Rose in the Rothesay County Championship Division One.

He has claimed 35 first-class wickets at 22.28 apiece, topped his sides's averages in the Vitality Blast, snaring seven wickets at 15 in the three matches he played, and he is now set to play a key role in Yorkshire's Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign.

White returned miserly figures of one for 21 from his 10 overs in his side's opening six-wicket win over Warwickshire at Scarborough on Tuesday, and will be looking forward to locking horns with his former team-mates at Wantage Road on Friday.

Like most counties, Yorkshire have been hit with call-ups to The Hundred, and they lose the services of Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Jordan Thompson.

But they can still field a side that includes former England men Adam Lyth and Dom Bess, who is captain, as well as Pakistan batter Imam-Ul-Haq and the likes of Matthew Revis, James Wharton, Will Luxton and Dan Moriarty.

They are also offering chances to youngsters, and Ben Cliff took his chance to shine against Warwickshire, claiming five for 46 in a man-of-the-match performance, and the 22-year-old is looking forward to building on his and the team's showing at Northampton.

"We’re very confident going into that game, as we should be," said Cliff, who was playing his first game back after suffering a side injury in May. "It’s a great start against a decent Bears side. Hopefully we can keep on winning.

“Last season, in this comp, we won one and lost one throughout the whole of it, so you want to be consistent, and that will be the biggest thing we talk about.”

And Cliff was also quick to praise the contribution of fellow seamer White, saying: “When Jack White isn’t going anywhere at the other end, it just makes your job easier.

"Credit to him. I’m sure if there were assists on the scorecard, there would be a few for him.”

As well as White returning to Northampton, former head coach John Sadler is also expected at Wantage Road as he is now the batting coach at Headingley.

Yorkshire squad v Northants: Fin Bean, Dom Bess, Ben Cliff, Harry Duke, George Hill, Will Luxton, Adam Lyth, Matt Milnes, Dan Moriarty, Matt Revis, Imam Ul-Haq, James Wharton, Jack White