Graham Starmer (right) pictured with Kettering Town club president Ken Samuel (Picture: Peter Short)

That is the belief of Poppies acting chairman Graham Starmer, who feels it is vital that an artificial surface is installed at Latimer Park for the long-term good of the club.

With two clubs using the pitch on a regular basis, the Poppies and Burton Park Wanderers, there is plenty of wear and tear on the playing surface, which is not ideal.

Then there is the ongoing issue of the unpredictable UK weather, which has seen the Poppies' last two scheduled home matches postponed, one for a waterloggd surface, and then last Saturday the date with Stamford Town was called off as the surface was frozen.

If the club had an all-weather 3G or 4G pitch, then clearly both of those fixtures would have gone ahead, meaning revenue that has now been lost, would have come into the club.

Artificial surfaces can also be used in English football all the way up to National League level.

But it is more than just about the first teams and senior fixtures, as Starmer explained ahead of last week's fans' forum at Latimer Park.

Asked if he had found the job of being acting chairman, a role he took on in October, to be tougher than he expected, Starmer admitted it had been 'a challenge'.

But he insists he and the rest of the club's management committee know what needs to be done to help secure the future... and that includes installing an all-weather pitch.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge, and it has certainly proved to be challenging at times," said Starmer.

"The thing I would say, that hopefully assures people, is that I and others on the management committee know what has to be done.

"It's not as if we are scratching our heads, going 'I'm not sure what we are going to do on that'.

"Now clearly some of it, does rely on a substantial investment into the club.

"But we know what's got to be done, and there are bits that we can do, it's the bigger bits where we need that new investment.

"A great example of that, is a 3G pitch. That to me is number one.

"That will generate revenue for the first team, it will generate revenue for the club in general, it will have a positive impact on the academy, everything."

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Jack Degruchy will be hoping to be able to make his Poppies debut in Saturday's trip to Hitchin Town (ko 3pm).

The 20-year-old signed a month-long loan deal at Latimer Park last Friday, but was left kicking his heels as the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash with Stamford was called off.

Degruchy has made four senior appearances for Doncaster, since signing for the league two club in the summer of 2022 from York City, but only one this season.

That was as a late substitute in a 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers in October.

Degruchy’s signing is a plus for Poppies boss Jim Le Masurier, but there has also been bad news on the player front, with skipper Gary Stohrer being ruled out for the season.

The Poppies captain announced at last week's fans' forum that his campaign is over following the confirmation he has suffered a serious ACL injury.

“I’m absolutely gutted with the news that brings my season to an end," said Stohrer. "I’ll be doing all I can to support the team from the sidelines."

The Poppies travel to eighth-placed Hitchin on Saturday in desperate need of a win, having lost their past four matches on the spin.

It's a run that has seen Kettering drop to third-from-bottom in the table, and five points from safety.