'World-class' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal offers 'completely different threat' for Northants

Head coach John Sadler believes the arrival of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gives Northants 'a completely different threat'.

The 34-year-old is in line to make his first-class debut for the County in Thursday's Vitality Championship clash with Middlesex at Merchant Taylors' School in Northwood, a week after his remarkable debut in the One Day Cup win at Kent.

Chahal claimed five for 14 in his 10 overs as the home side were bowled out for just 82 at Canterbury, and Sadler will be delighted if he has anything like that impact for the club in red ball cricket over the next six weeks.

The Indian, who has played 72 One Day Internationals and 80 T20 internationals for his country, is contracted to play the final five Championship matches of the summer

And Sadler believes Chalal is going to bring a whole new dimension to Northants as they aim to build a late summer surge for promotion.

"He is world-class," said Sadler of the club's new signing. "Because if you're one of India's leading spinners then you have got some credentials.

"He has settled in really well and is really excited to play some red ball cricket, and knowing he is in our armoury just gives us a completely different threat.

"He will give us control in the first innings, and then he'll give us wicket-taking ability in the second innings.

"So if we bat well and rack up some runs, then he could be a real weapon for us and we are excited to get him on board."

A white-ball specialist, Chalal became the first bowler to break the 200-wicket barrier in the Indian Premier League, and has now taken his record tally to 205 wickets in 160 matches.

But he arrives at Northants having only played 35 first-class matches in his career so far.

He has claimed 96 wickets at an average of a little more than 34, with a career-best haul of six for 44 – one of two five-wicket hauls.

The clasg at Middlesex will be his first red ball game since he played for Kent in September, 2023, taking four wickets in a draw with Lancashire.

He played twice for the Canterbury side at the end of last season, claiming nine wickets in total at an average of 27.33, with a best haul of three for 63.