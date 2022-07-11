Woodford’s Joe set for Commonwealth Games

Woodford resident Joe Harris will be competing in the Commonwealth Games, representing The Isle of Man

Harris, who lives in the village just outside Kettering, has been selected to represent The Isle of Man in the Javelin at the Games being held in Birmingham.

Harris is currently ranked number one in the UK, throwing a whopping 79.53m in Germany.

Harris currently trains three times a week at Kettering Athletics Track, where he often competes in the regular open meetings during the season.

He will be the only UK javelin thrower to compete in the Games in Birmingham, which get under way on July 28, with both England and Scotland choosing not to take an athlete to represent them in the event.