Wilson’s Welsh Open bid over as he loses out to O’Connor

Kyren Wilson is out of the BetVictor Welsh Open.

The Kettering potter and reigning world champion was beaten at the last 32 stage, going down 4-3 to fellow Englishman Joe O'Connor in Llandudno.

In a see-saw battle, Wilson edged the first frame, but that was to be the last time he would lead in the match.

O'Connor hit breaks of 72 and 88 to take a 2-1 lead, before Wilson levelled the match up at 2-2 with a brilliant 114.

O'Connor once again edged in front as he hit an 88, before Wilson won the sixth frame of the match to set up a decider.

O'Connor, who hails from Leicester, held his nerve to make a vital break of 58 and secure the 4-3 victory and send Wilson packing.

"It's a great win, to beat someone of Kyren's calibre," said O'Connor.

"I missed a couple of easy balls but overall it was a good performance. I enjoy playing on table one and trying to put on a show and I've still got time to finish the season well."

The defeat means Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, won't be adding to the three ranking title victories he has already won this season.

Wilson is due back in action on February 23 when he will take on world number 81 Hammad Miah in his qualifying match ahead of the World Open in Yushan in China.