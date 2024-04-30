Wilson quietly confident as he prepares for quarter-final clash with Higgins

Kyren Wilson's clash with John Higgins is a repeat of last year's second round clash, that Higgins won 13-2

The Kettering potter eased into the last eight with a comprehensive 13-6 win over Leicester's Joe O'Connor on Monday afternoon.

He then had to wait to discover his opponent, with Higgins beating Mark Allen 13-12 in an absolute classic on Monday night, and it means it is a rematch of last season's second round clash, which Scot Higgins won 13-2.

Wilson, who is based at the Barratts Club in Northampton, has won his first two rounds with the minimum of fuss, having beaten Dominic Dale 10-1 in the first round, and he is happy with how his game is shaping up quietly while others seemingly hog the spotlight.

Kyren Wilson has been in great form in Sheffield so far this year

“Sometimes it is nice to go under the radar," said Wilson, a beaten finalist in 2020. "I had that all throughout my junior career, I was never fancied. I managed to come under the radar and win a lot of the events.

"It is irrelevant if people are tipping you or not, they can’t help you win. I try to ignore all of that. You have to put it to one side and focus on yourself.

“I always seem to peak for Sheffield. I know the process I have to go through to get myself in form going into this event.

"It definitely helps if you hit the ground running and I managed to do that with my win over Dominic Dale in the first round.

"As soon as you get a win here, you feel a part of the tournament. You get a feel for the venue and you settle in."

As for Higgins, he admitted that the 71 clearance he completed under intense pressure in the final frame of his ding-dong battle with Allen was 'the best' of his career, as it allowed him to win the match from being 62-0 down.

And he believes his win will 'don wonders' for his game and confidence ahead of taking on Wilson.

Asked where the clearance ranks in his career, and emotional Higgins said: "It's the best and it will live with me forever.

"After everything that has gone before over the last two years, to stand up under the most intense pressure is a very proud moment for me.

"When I came to the table I knew that the double was my only chance, and when that went in, I knew it was on. I felt calm and I just tried to stay positive and keep pushing the cue through straight.

"This should do wonders for me because I know I can do it, and this is the hardest place to play."

"I had a cry for about 20 seconds in my dressing room to let it all out. But then I said to myself that I need to be ready for Tuesday.

"I'm only in the quarter-finals, there's a long way to go. I need to get better - I haven't made a century yet in the tournament (his highest break is just 75). But I am in there fighting and staying positive."