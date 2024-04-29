Wilson makes short work of O'Connor as he breezes into the World quarter-finals
The Kettering potter resumed his second round clash against Leicester's Joe O'Connor at The Crucible on Monday afternoon, needing three frames to claim the victory.
And Wilson, who is based at Barratts Club in Northampton, made quick work of the challenge as he reeled off the first three games of the season to complete a 13-6 win.
That means he will go on to play either John Higgins or Mark Allen in the quarter-finals, with that match scheduled to start on Tuesday afternoon (2.30pm).
Higgins and Allen resume their second round match this evening, with Allen holding a 9-7 lead.
Wilson, who reached the final in 2020 before losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan, lost to Higgins at the second round stage last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.