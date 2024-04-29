Wilson makes short work of O'Connor as he breezes into the World quarter-finals

Kyren Wilson eased into the last eight of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield with a 13-6 win over Joe O'Connor (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Kettering potter resumed his second round clash against Leicester's Joe O'Connor at The Crucible on Monday afternoon, needing three frames to claim the victory.

And Wilson, who is based at Barratts Club in Northampton, made quick work of the challenge as he reeled off the first three games of the season to complete a 13-6 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means he will go on to play either John Higgins or Mark Allen in the quarter-finals, with that match scheduled to start on Tuesday afternoon (2.30pm).

Higgins and Allen resume their second round match this evening, with Allen holding a 9-7 lead.