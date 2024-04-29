Wilson makes short work of O'Connor as he breezes into the World quarter-finals

Kyren Wilson has eased into the last eight of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:40 BST
Kyren Wilson eased into the last eight of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield with a 13-6 win over Joe O'Connor (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Kyren Wilson eased into the last eight of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield with a 13-6 win over Joe O'Connor (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Kettering potter resumed his second round clash against Leicester's Joe O'Connor at The Crucible on Monday afternoon, needing three frames to claim the victory.

And Wilson, who is based at Barratts Club in Northampton, made quick work of the challenge as he reeled off the first three games of the season to complete a 13-6 win.

That means he will go on to play either John Higgins or Mark Allen in the quarter-finals, with that match scheduled to start on Tuesday afternoon (2.30pm).

Higgins and Allen resume their second round match this evening, with Allen holding a 9-7 lead.

Wilson, who reached the final in 2020 before losing to Ronnie O'Sullivan, lost to Higgins at the second round stage last year.

