Wilson does Grace no favours as he cruises to victory in Scottish Open
The Kettering potter was in unstoppable form as he raced to a 4-0 victory, producing three plus-50 breaks along the way in a match that lasted just 56 minutes in total.
Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, hit 64 to secure a 131-0 win in the opener, before a tight second was edged by the world champion, 63-43.
That was the only frame that Grace had a sniff of success, as world champion Wilson hit 72 to make it 3-0 and then completed the rout with a 108 break to secure the 4-0 success.
Wilson will play either Scotland's Stephen Maguire or Matthew Selt in the second round, with the pair set to meet in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.
