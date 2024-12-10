Kyren Wilson cruised into the second round of the Scottish Open in Edinburgh

Kyren Wilson produced a stunning performance to hammer David Grace in less than an hour in the first round of the BetVictor Scottish Open in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The Kettering potter was in unstoppable form as he raced to a 4-0 victory, producing three plus-50 breaks along the way in a match that lasted just 56 minutes in total.

Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, hit 64 to secure a 131-0 win in the opener, before a tight second was edged by the world champion, 63-43.

That was the only frame that Grace had a sniff of success, as world champion Wilson hit 72 to make it 3-0 and then completed the rout with a 108 break to secure the 4-0 success.

Wilson will play either Scotland's Stephen Maguire or Matthew Selt in the second round, with the pair set to meet in the first round on Tuesday afternoon.