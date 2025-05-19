Willey back in action as Northants IIs suffer defeat to Glamorgan in T20 Central Group

David Willey skippered the Northants IIs in their T20 clash with Glamorgan on Monday

David Willey made his first white ball appearance of the summer for Northants as the second team suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening match of their Second XI T20 Central Group campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willey, who has been playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League for the past five weeks, skippered a Northants team that included Gus Miller and George Scrimshaw in the clash at Stowe School in Buckingham.

The former England all-rounder will lead the Steelbacks into their Vitality T20 Blast campaign that starts on Friday, May 30, with a trip to Headingley to take on Yorkshire Vikings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Stowe, Willey opened the batting alongside Krish Patel and hit 21 off 17 balls as Northants got off to a decent start, reaching 44 without loss at the end of the powerplay.

Patel was then dismissed for 25 from 24 balls and wickets started to fall steadily as the Steelbacks stumbled to 128 for eight in their 20 overs.

Batting at number three, Miller top scored with 31 from 23 balls, while Arush Buchake made 20 not out from 15 balls down the order.

For Glamorgan, spinners Thomas Bevan and Billy Root both claimed three wickets apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pace bowler Scrimshaw was then the pick of the Steelbacks attack, taking three for 26 from four overs, but the visitors eased to vioctory at 129 for five in just 15.3 overs, with Willey taking one for 20 from his four overs and left-arm spinner Connor Haddow one for 33.

For Glamorgan, Alex Horton top scored with 39 from just 14 balls, with Bevan making 31 from 21 and Root 28 not out from 25 deliveries.

The Northants IIs are back in T20 action on Friday when they take on Worcestershire IIs at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes at 11.30am.

They are at the same venue next Monday (May 26) when they take on Somerset, before travelling to Cheltenham College on Wednesday, May 28 to take on Gloucestershire IIs in a double header, with matches at 11.30am and 3pm.