Sam Whiteman on his way to his unbeaten 60 against Middlesex

The English-born Australian batter made an unbeaten 60 to guide the County to victory at Wantage Road last weekend, having fallen cheaply in his first three innings for the club.

The Western Australia skipper, who guided his state to the Sheffield Shield title last month, has signed a season-long deal with Northants, and will play in the Championship and the One Day Cup campaigns until he returns home in September.

Whiteman, who was born in Doncaster before moving to Australia at the age of three, knows he is expected to hit the ground running as an overseas signing, and talking about the innings that saw the County to their first win of the season, he said: "There is definitely a bit of relief, yeah.

"In the second innings at Kent and the first innings against Middlesex, it felt as if I had worked pretty hard to get to 12 or 13, and you almost feel at that point that you are coming out the other side.

"That is when your game starts to flow a bit freer, and then to get out at that point is always disappointing.

"So it was nice to get some runs on the board and get the team over the line."

Whiteman, who has been in Northampton for three weeks now, says he is settling into life in the UK well, despite the changeable weather, and has been impressed with his new team-mates and surroundings.

"Everybody at the club has been extremely nice and made me feel really welcome, and it was a really good getting that win on the board last week, so I am enjoying it," he said.

"The bowling group has been impressive and looks like it has a nice balance, with guys who can really control the ball, swing it and challenge the top of off.

"And then Chris Tremain adds a bit more pace, and to win the match in what was effectively two and a half days having lost a day to rain was impressive

"We felt we were unlucky at Kent with the weather, as every time we bowled there were beautiful blue skies, and every time we batted it looked like the world was going to end!

"But having lost the first game, you don't want to drop the mood of the group and have that linger around, so it was great that we could quickly move on, get on with it, and start again."

Whiteman could be made to wait a little while for his next chance to walk to the crease for Northants in the ongoing clash against Hampshire.

The visitors dominated Thursday's opening day at Wantage Road, racking up 287 for four having been asked to bat, and with the weather forecast for day two looking pretty grim, it could be Saturday before Northants get their chance to start their first innings.

And when they do, Whiteman knows it is going to be tough going against a Hampshire side that includes division one’s leading wicket-taker so far, Mohammad Abbas, and South Africa seamer Kyle Abbott.

"Hampshire are a good side, and more importantly they have a strong bowling attack so it will be a good challenge,” said the 31-year-old.

"The batters can take confidence from the win over Middlesex though, a seven-wicket win is pretty huge.