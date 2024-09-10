White the returning hero as Poppies show second-half fight to see off St Ives

Lewis White was the hero for the Poppies, scoring the winning goal upon his return to the club and earned his old ‘new’ club a gutsy three points against St Ives Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night.

Boss Richard Lavery did not hold back showing his delight at full time after his side dominated the second half to come back from a goal behind and prove that his players have the mental toughness as well as the abilities to go far in this league campaign.

The pre-match excitement began early for Kettering fans with player movements and transfer rumours circulating the ground and social media.

The void created by Remaye Campbell's departure to Matlock Town earlier in the day was filled by the signing of former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger.

Lewis White races away to celebrate after scoring Kettering Town's late winner at St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

Lewis White also appeared in the starting XI, after starting the season with Spalding United.

Keen to banish to memories of a 6-0 hammering at the same venue on Boxing Day, Kettering started cautiously but like many of their games this season enjoyed the majority of the posession.

But similar to their defeat to Royston 48 hours earlier, Kettering created few chances.

Aaron Powell and Kai Fifield both saw good crosses into the area cleared on 14 and 24 minutes respectively, whilst Ranger's header was over the bar on 28 minutes.

New Kettering Town signing Nile Ranger made his debut at St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

At the other end St Ives looked threatening.

Former Poppy Kobe Chong put in several dangerous balls into the Kettering box which whilst ex-Diamonds defender Alex Collard saw his header go just wide from a corner.

The Saints opened the scoring through a thunderous strike by substitute and former Northampton Town man Greg Kaziboni.

He had only been on the pitch for 30 seconds before finding himself in acres of space 25 yards out and fired into the top left corner with Dan Jezpeh well beaten.

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery enjoys his team's win at St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

Another disappointing journey home loomed but Kettering came out a determined side and bossed the second half.

Kai Fifield shot low on 53 minutes forcing a low save from Dan Wilkes. Andi Thanoj's free kick on the hour mark also needed parrying away by the Saints keeper.

St Ives immediately went up the other end of the pitch and should have doubled their lead but Theo Alexandrou's shot was well blocked and Benji Mensah sent the ball agonisingly wide from the rebound.

After several penalty shouts in the match, Kettering finally received a favourable call when Dan Jarvis was upended inside the penalty area.

Fifield with all the confidence in the world launched the ball over the diving Wilkes who dived correctly to his left, bringing the game level on 70 minutes.

The home keeper remained the busier of the keepers until the end tipping a cross over the bar on 73 minutes whilst Thanoj had fierce shot turned behind for a corner.

Kettering fans were furious at a second penalty not being awarded after Aaron Smith blatantly stopped Tyree Wilson's goal bound shot with both hands on 78 minutes.

With three minutes to go Kettering finally took the lead.

Another overload down the right hand side saw captain Ben Hart cut the ball back to the edge of box finding Wilson and then Lewis White who passed the ball beyond the wrong footed Wilkes.

Cue delirious scenes in Cambridgeshire as White ran towards the crowd and renewing their affections at close proximity!

Winning tricky midweek games like this is another big tick in the box for the Poppies.

St Ives had only lost twice at home in 2024 and 4G surfaces have been the downfall many times for Kettering.

The league will now take a backseat for a week as thoughts turn to a very tricky tie against Cleethorpes Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Owls remain unbeaten this season at Step 4 and an upset could be on the cards at Latimer Park if Kettering take the game lightly.