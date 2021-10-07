Wellingborough's Lauren clinches first World Rules Pool Tour title

Lauren Whittemore clinched her first individual World Rules Pool Tour title in Blackpool

Lauren Whittemore has claimed her first individual title on the World Rules Pool Tour.

The 22-year-old from Wellingborough came through a tough field of multiple European and world champions to win the event in Blackpool.

Whittemore began the weekend playing qualifier group matches, winning two out of the three to place in third, meaning she qualified for the Ladies Europa League competition.

Upon qualification, she then had to overcome four knockout matches to clinch the title.

After a successful run of victories in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, Whittemore emerged a 5-3 winner in the final.

She currently competes in the local leagues - the NCPLE Pool League and the East Northants Pool League - alongside a local competitive singles league competing against the top players around the area at Wellingborough Cue Sports.