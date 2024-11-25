Wellingborough RFC: Free girls rugby event

By Karen Stafford
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:08 BST

Wellingborough RFC are hosting a Free Under 11 and Under 12 girls Pitch up and Play session for New and Current Players, on Sunday 1st December at 1pm.

Join the Fun at Wellingborough RFC's Pitch Up adn Play Rugby Session!

Wellignborough, Northamptonshire - Calling all girls aged Under 11 an Under 12 is excited to invite you to a special "Pitch Up and Play" rugby session on 1st December.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for young girls to experience the thrill of rugby in a friendly and supportive environment.

The event will kick off at 1pm at Wellingborough RFC grounds. Experienced coaches will lead the activities, ensuring that all participants, whether new to the sport or seasoned players, have a great time. The day will linclude fun drills, skill-building exercises, and mini matches designed to introduce the basics of rugby and foster a love for the game.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to come along and cheer the young athletes on. There will be refreshments available and plenty of opportunities to meet other families and learn more about the club.

"We're thrilled to host this event and welcome new players of all ages and abilities to our club" said Coach Karen, the organiser of the eventm"Rugby is a fantastic sport that teaches teamwork, discipline and resilience. We hope to see many new faces on the pitch!"

Don't miss out on this exciting event! To register you child or for more information, please call Karen Stafford on 07368 372290 or contact her at [email protected]

Come and join the fun - lets make this a day to remember!

