Unbeaten Steelbacks name unchanged squad for Derbyshire Falcons trip

George Bartlett played a key role in the Steelbacks's five-wicket win over Leicestershire Foxes on Sunday

Northants Steelbacks have named an unchanged squad for the trip to take on Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality Blast on Wednesday night (start 7pm).

That means there is a place in the 14 for Justin Broad, who missed Sunday's win over Leicestershire Foxes due to 'a medical condition', but there is no return for James Sales.

The young all-rounder was due to undergo a scan on Monday on a back issue that ruled him out of last Friday's win at Yorkshire Vikings.

Ben Sanderson is also named to travel for the first of three testing away games in the space of five days, but the veteran seamer could be called away any time with the birth of his second child imminent.

Speaking after the weekend victory, the 36-year-old admitted: "It is a bit up in the air at the moment when the second is arriving.

"I think Darren (Lehmann) is praying that it's maybe after these three away games when we have a week off, and hopefully that's the case, but it could be any time."

If Broad is fully fit and recovered then he is likely to return to the starting line-up following his brilliant 67 from just 32 balls at Headingley, which means head coach Lehmann would have a decision to make on who to leave out from the win over the Foxes.

George Bartlett was Broad's late replacement, but he was a key reason for the win, hitting an enterprising 26 from just 17 balls to get the Steelbacks over the line.

Luke Procter will be hoping he once again gets the call, having made his first T20 appearance in almost five years against the Foxes.

Prior to Sunday, the red-ball skipper's previous appearance in the Blast came way back in October, 2020, when he played in the quarter-final defeat to Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Derbyshire have also named a 14-man squad for the match at The Central Co-Op County Ground, with veteran batter Wayne Madsen set to make his 200th appearance at the venue.

The Falcons are skippered by former England all-rounder Samit Patel, and go into the game having played just once in the tournament so far, losing by five wickets to Leicestershire at Grace Road on Friday night.

The Falcons' overseas players are Australian batter Caleb Jewell and Afghanistan teenager Mohammad Ghazanfar, who claimed two wickets with his off-spin on his debut against the Foxes.

Steelbacks squad v Derbyshire: David Willey (c), George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Matt Breetzke, Justin Broad, Liam Guthrie, Dom Leech, Lewis McManus, Lloyd Pope, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib.

Derbyshire squad: Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Martin Andersson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Aitchison, Alex Thomson, Caleb Jewell, Nick Potts, Brooke Guest, Zak Chappell, Pat Brown, Ross Whiteley, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wayne Madsen