Unbeaten Phoenix deliver a first trophy for club’s girls section
They won the YBL play-off finals last weekend to cap off an unbeaten campaign and secure a first trophy for the club’s girls’ section.
They were up against Stourport Spartans in the play-off final and dominated the game, eventually sealing a 69-30 win with Rachel Beswick (25), Udelle Hopson (16), Molly Spencer (14) and Amelie Glue (10) being the top scorers.
Next season, the team will be playing U16 National League and will be looking to strengthen their squad. Any U16 girls who are interested in joining the team can contact the club by email to [email protected]
The U17 and U13 Phoenix girls teams both suffered play-off semi-final defeats with the U17 losing 33-29 to Wolverhampton Slam and the U13 going down 52-33 to Leicester Riders.