News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Unbeaten Phoenix deliver a first trophy for club’s girls section

It was a season to remember for Kettering Phoenix Basketball Club’s U15 girls team.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

They won the YBL play-off finals last weekend to cap off an unbeaten campaign and secure a first trophy for the club’s girls’ section.

They were up against Stourport Spartans in the play-off final and dominated the game, eventually sealing a 69-30 win with Rachel Beswick (25), Udelle Hopson (16), Molly Spencer (14) and Amelie Glue (10) being the top scorers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next season, the team will be playing U16 National League and will be looking to strengthen their squad. Any U16 girls who are interested in joining the team can contact the club by email to [email protected]

The Kettering Phoenix U15 girls team of Serena Day, Sasha Squires, Rachel Beswick, Amelie Glue, Charlotte Jackson, Beth Wigglesworth, Tallula Cooper, Molly Spencer, Udelle Hopson and Nell PriceThe Kettering Phoenix U15 girls team of Serena Day, Sasha Squires, Rachel Beswick, Amelie Glue, Charlotte Jackson, Beth Wigglesworth, Tallula Cooper, Molly Spencer, Udelle Hopson and Nell Price
The Kettering Phoenix U15 girls team of Serena Day, Sasha Squires, Rachel Beswick, Amelie Glue, Charlotte Jackson, Beth Wigglesworth, Tallula Cooper, Molly Spencer, Udelle Hopson and Nell Price
Most Popular

The U17 and U13 Phoenix girls teams both suffered play-off semi-final defeats with the U17 losing 33-29 to Wolverhampton Slam and the U13 going down 52-33 to Leicester Riders.

Related topics:Phoenix