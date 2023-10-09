Two more depart Northants as Hassan Azad and Harry Gouldstone are released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair join four others that had already announced they were leaving Wantage Road, with Tom Taylor joining Worcestershire and the trio of Simon Kerrigan, Gareth Berg and Graeme White, who will stay on at the club in a coaching capacity, all retiring.

Azad was signed on a short-term contract ahead of the 2023 campaign following the serious knee injury suffered by Emilio Gay in pre-season, with the deal later extended to cover the whole summer.

The former Leicestershire left-hander was given plenty of chances as he played nine matches in the County Championship, but he scored just one half-century as he totalled 290 runs at an average of just 19.33.

Northants batter Hassan Azad has left the club

Academy product Gouldstone has been at the club since he was a teenager, but saw his first team opportunites limited in 2023 as he played in just two Championship matches.

In all, Gouldstone played seven first-class matches in his time at Northants, scoring 163 runs at 16.30, with one half-century.

As well as six players leaving the squad, there has been a further change to the club's coaching and back-up staff.

It was announced last week that batting coach Ben Smith was leaving the club 'via mutual agreement to explore other opportunities', and it has been confirmed today that head of physical performance Chris Lorkin is also departing this winter.

Harry Gouldstone has been released by Northamptonshire

A club statement read: "Everyone at the club would like to thank the players and staff for their valued contribution to the club and wish them all the best in the future.