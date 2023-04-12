The team won their place after competing at the East Midlands Championship at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire in December.

And will now meet the best of the rest of the country at the University of Nottingham on April 14, 15 and 16 as they go forward to represent the East Midlands region.

Matt Lambert, Course Manager for Level 3 Sport and Volleyball coach, said: “This is a fantastic achievement.

Tresham College's girls and boys volleyball teams

“The girls have worked so hard to get to this point, with many of them having not played volleyball before coming to Tresham College and overcoming an agonising defeat in the final game of the 2022 East Midlands Championship in which they finished second.

“We are passionate about celebrating our sporting successes, particularly those females on our courses and can’t wait for the opportunity to represent the East Midlands region.”

Tresham College is part of The Bedford College Group and is creating a winning team atmosphere with sporting links with schools, the community at large and businesses.

Lambert added: “Participation in sport provides so many physical and mental benefits as well as preparing learners for future employment by honing in on and developing so many social, aspirational and team-building skills among young people.

“We welcome the growing numbers who are joining our campus and team and will continue to strive for sporting and personal success on and off the court in the future.”