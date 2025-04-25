Title delight for teenage Rushden ace Roisin Scanlon as she claims Scottish Open glory at Royal Troon

Roisin Scanlon poses with the trophy after winning the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Royal Troon (Picture: Chris Young/Scottish Golf)

Rushden teenage golf star Roisin Scanlon is celebrating the biggest win of her career after she stormed to victory at the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The 17-year-old was making her debut in the championship, and was a five-shot winner over the 54-hole event, carding a final round 71 for a four-under-par total, meaning she was the only golfer to finish the week under par.

A former member at Wellingborough Golf Club, ex-Bedford School pupil Scanlon received a scholarship in 2023 to switch to the Windsor School in the Bahamas and attend the prestigious Albany Golf Academy there.

Scanlon still calls Rushden home though, having moved to the town from Bedford with her parents Taneisha and Anthony - who was also his daughter's caddy in the west of Scotland - 10 years ago.

Roisin Scanlon enjoys here success with her parents Taneisha and Anthony (Picture: Chris Young/Scottish Golf)

The teenager represents Golf Ireland, and she became only the fifth Irish winner of the Scottish Women's Open, which is open to female amateur golfers of all nationalities, in its 52-year history.

Scanlon follows in the footsteps of Martina Gillen (2005), Leona Maguire (2008), Danielle McVeigh (2009) and Olivia Mehaffey (2015).

The win completed a brilliant couple of weeks north of the border for Scanlon, who just a few days earlier had finished second in the Scottish Girls' Open Championship at Arbroath, ending up five shots adrift of winner Sophie Renner from Germany.

But she was to go one better and claim top spot at Royal Troon, seeing off runner-up Jess Hall from England and the rest of the field, making no mistake after going into the final round with a two-shot lead.

Ireland's Rushden-based golfer Roisin Scanlon in action

“I’m really happy that all my work that I’ve put in with my coach at Albany has paid off," said Scanlon after her victory.

“I was nervous and it was due to the fact that the last round is on a different golf course so although I played well the first two days anything can happen.

“This is my first time playing this event and it’s really special that we’re even allowed out here and we get to play, especially on a Sunday. We’re very privileged."

Scanlon also had some special words of praise for her mum and dad who were at Troon for the whole three days of the tournament.

“My parents come to all my tournaments and this week was special because I go to a boarding school and I don’t get to see them most of the year," she said.

“It was nice to have dad on the bag so he can watch me play golf after not having seen me for three months. Their support is always appreciated.

"Dad gets stressed and I get stressed too, but it worked out really well this week – we’re good partners.

“I didn’t know my lead until I was coming down 18. I said to dad ‘if I get a par on 18 will I be okay?’ and he said I’d be more than okay!"

Scanlon has long been one to watch in the golfing world.

She actually began playing the sport at the age of four, and when she was eight she had achieved a handicap of 24 before playing off off 3.6 by the age of 12!

She won the Under-10 and U12 Wee Wonders National Championship at St Andrews in 2018, and also became the U11 European Champion.

At 13 she secured a runner-up finish at the R&A U16 Amateur Championship and also earned national selection for England Schools after a standout performance at the ESGA Schools Championship, where she recorded eight birdies in a single round

In 2023, Scanlon won the Curry Cup in San Francisco, which is part of the Steph Curry Underrated Golf Tour. She clinched victories in Las Vegas and Washington before triumphing in the tour's final event at Lake Merced.

The following year, she received an invitation to compete in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, marking her debut in a professional event.

She carded two rounds of 74 to finish two-over-par, only just missing the cut.

Scanlon has now returned to school in the the Bahamas, but will be back in UK and Rushden next month as she returns home ahead of the St Rule Trophy at St Andrews which is held the end of May.

That is a prestigious 54-hole competition, which has been running since 1984, and sees the first two rounds played on the New Course on the Saturday, before the final round is played on the Old Course on the Sunday.