The Richardsons are all set to make some darting history after England calls

The father and son dart players from Rushden have both been picked to play for England Darts in the British Internationals, which take place between April 21 and 23 at the Golden Palm Resort in Chapel St Leonards.

It will be the first time a father and son duo have represented the country in the same team together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James earned his spot through an international qualifier last year while son Joshua took his place as one of the directors’ picks.

James and Joshua Richardson

It marks another successful moment for the Richardson family with both of them also set to compete in the PDC UK Open next month.

Joshua secured his spot through the PDC Development Tour rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he will be joined by his dad at Butlin’s Minehead Resort on the weekend of March 3 after he won the Rileys Chester Qualifier.

Former PDC ProTour member Richardson snr will be appearing at the UK Open for the eighth time after he defeated Michael Warburton 5-3 in the final of the event in Chester.

Speaking about the England selection, James Richardson said: “I earned my spot through an international qualifier in Bridlington last year and it was the same weekend I won the British Classic.

“Josh wasn’t originally in the squad but he got a phone call to say he was a directors pick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made history because it’s the first time a father and son have been picked for England so it’s a dream for us really.

“And we are both in the UK Open as well so it’s great.

“We are just buzzing in the house, although there is plenty of competitiveness between us as well.

“I am just doing what I can to give him advice about certain things but we are really looking forward to everything that’s coming up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering darts star Ricky Evans will be part of the field for the first PDC European Tour event this year.

The new PDC ProTour season kicked off at the Barnsley Metrodome over last weekend and Evans endured a disappointing start in the first two Players Championship events as he suffered first-round defeats to Jurjen van der Velde (6-5) and Josh Payne (6-2) respectively.

However, he bounced back quickly in the qualifier for the Baltic Sea Darts Open as he defeated Josh Rock 6-4 and then Richie Burnett 6-1 to secure his spot in Kiel over the weekend of February 24.