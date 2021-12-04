The better man won, admits Kettering snooker star Kyren

Kyren Wilson congratulates Luca Brecel after his defeat in the semi-finals of the UK Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson admitted “the better man won on the day” after his Cazoo UK Championship hopes were ended in a 6-4 defeat to Belgium’s Luca Brecel in York.

Brecel produced one of the best performances of his career, making no fewer than five centuries in an excellent semi-final clash.

It means Wilson’s wait for a first Triple Crown title goes on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A break of 130 gave Brecel the opening frame, then in the second he missed a red to a top corner on 14 and world no.5 Wilson punished him with a 121.

The high scoring continued as Brecel regained the lead with a run of 105.

In frame four, Brecel made 59 before failing to split the pack and playing safe. Wilson converted a plant from long range and cleared with 69 for 2-2.

Frame five was the scrappiest of the match and came down to a safety battle with four reds remaining. Wilson slotted in a red from distance and added enough points to take the lead for the first time.

But he scored just one point in the next three frames as Brecel fired breaks of 102, 97 and 80 to go 5-3 up.

Wilson pulled one back with an 83 but his hopes ended in the next frame as Brecel made a 112, rounding off the match with a series of crowd-pleasing exhibition shots.

Wilson, who is back in action in the Scottish Open against Andy Hicks on Monday said: “Without a doubt the better man won on the day, he was scoring phenomenally.