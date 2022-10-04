Teenager Sales commits to Northamptonshire until 2025

The teenage all-rounder has out pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay at the County Ground until at least the end of the summer of 2025.

The 19-year-old still had a year remaining on his existing contract, but he has now committed to a further two years at his home town club.

“Wantage Road is like a second home for me so I’m delighted to extend for another couple of years," said Sales.

James Sales (centre) has signed a contract extension that will keep him a Northamptonshire player until the end of the 2025 season

“It’s been nice to contribute to some of the success we’ve had on the field this year and hopefully I can kick on now into next season and play my part for Northamptonshire in all formats.”

Sales, who made his first team debut in 2020, made four LV= Insurance County Championship appearances in 2022, and played a key role in the crucial victory over Gloucestershire in July, scoring an important half century, his second in just seven first-class matches.

He hit 159 runs in his eight innings with a top score of 71, and he also picked up a couple of wickets.

The son of former Northants skipper David, Sales played in all eight of the Steelbacks' Royal London One Day Cup matches, averaging 21.75 with the bat and also claiming three wickets. He also played once in the Vitality Blast.

Head coach John Sadler believes Sales is maturing as a cricketer, and that he has a bright future at Northants.

“James is such an exciting prospect and he’s proved that already with the opportunities he’s had,” said Sadler.

“He’s a genuine multi-format all-rounder who’s just getting better and better the more he plays and he’s really growing into his role in our squad.