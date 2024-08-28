Teenage former Surrey batter Krish Patel signs rookie deal at Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northants have signed former Surrey batter Krish Patel on a two-year rookie contract.

And the 18-year-old will go straight into the squad for Thursday’s Vitality County Championship Division Two clash against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The teenager has impressed while on trial with the County seconds in recent weeks, and has been rewarded with a deal that will see him part of the Wantage Road playing staff until the end of 2026.

Playing for the IIs, Patel hit 95 in the win over the South Asian Cricket Academy, as well as another half-century in a successful final-day run chase against Durham IIs.

Krish Patel in action for Surrey in their Metro Bank One Day Cup win over Essex last summer. He has signed a two-year rookie contract at Northants

Northants IIs coach Graeme White has been delighted with the form and quality Patel has shown, and says he is excited about what the player can bring to the County Ground now he has joined the club.

"We were really pleased with him coming in against SACA and Durham, he really showed his quality and what a good player he is which was exciting," said White.

"It was an encouraging start, and at only 18 we hope he can contribute a lot in the future so it’s exciting times."

Born in Kingston-Upton-Thames, Patel came through the ranks at Surrey, where he played and trained alongside Northants all-rounder Justin Broad, with both players also playing club cricket for Esher.

Patel joined the Surrey Talent Pathway at the age of eight, and was part of the London club’s Elite Player Programme from the age of 14. He joined the club’s senior academy in 2022, and last played for Surrey IIs in June.

Patel made his List A debut in the 2023 Metro Bank One Day Cup against Essex last summer, making 30 from 46 balls as Surrey won the match by two wickets, and that is to date his only appearance in senior cricket.

White added: "He’s come off a very strong conveyor belt of cricketers coming through the Surrey academy having been involved there for many years."

"He has the calibre so let’s hope we can nurture that, help improve what he already has at the minute so he can bring us lots of success going forward.

"Krish has fitted in really well and is an ambitious young man which is exciting so we hope we can set a platform for that for many years to come."

Northants head coach is happy to get Patel on board, and added: "Krish is a very good prospect who has come through the academy system at Surrey.

“He is another talented youngster with huge potential and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us at Northamptonshire."