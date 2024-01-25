Lauren Mackie (centre) claimed a brilliant gold for Team GB in Sheffield

Boxing only four weeks after her 18th birthday, Mackie powered to bantamweight gold at the World Boxing Cup: GB Open with three wins in four days.

Mackie had never boxed at senior level before the tournament at the English Institute of Sport – and took the step up in her stride.

Representing Team GB, she beat opponents from Denmark, Wales and Sweden to win gold.

Mackie beat them in style as well, with Luke Campbell predicting a bright future for the exciting combination puncher taught to box by Wayne Sharp at Burton Park Amateur Boxing Club.

Campbell, who won Olympic gold in 2012 and challenged for world honours as a professional, told BBC viewers: “I was really impressed. What timing, what power.

“Her journey could be short to the top. I used to train with Amir Khan and he was the sort who went to the top very quickly.”

This year’s Paris Olympics have come too soon for Mackie.

She was still boxing as a youth when Charley Davison qualified for her second Olympics, but by 2028, Mackie could be a seasoned international with a chance of a medal, provided boxing remains in the Olympics.

Mackie said of her step up to senior level: “I found it tougher, it was hard in there, but I enjoyed it and showed I’m at that level.

“It was great to have my family here to enjoy the moment with me.”

Mackie was handed a tough draw.

Melissa Mortensen had won silver at the opening World Box Cup event in Cologne last year and Mackie outpunched her with a display that had commentator Chris Latchem saying towards the end of the first: “Nobody wants this round to end.”

Mackie was relentless in her game plan throughout the contest, and landed some big backhands to leave the ring with a spring in her step.

Mackie had beaten a seasoned amateur Boxer with more than 50 victories to her record, and she had done it in style.

Next was a match with Zoe Andrews, who competed for Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Mackie dominated again, winning unanimously.

The 18-year-old kept finding the target with superb straight backhands, marrying them up with three and four-punch combinations.

The following day she faced Zehra Milli (Sweden) in her final bout and was soon in charge, handing Milli a count in the opening round with some solid shots to the jaw.

Mackie had her wobbling again in the second and kept her punches coming in twos and threes in the last to win unanimously on the scorecards.

She pushed the Swedish number one from one corner of the ring to the other, and she continued her dominance through to the final bell.