Successful defence for Corby's Vucenic

Corby's Jordan Vucenic is still the Cage Warriors featherweight champion after a successful title defence in London

Corby mixed martial arts star Jordan Vucenic marked his return to action by successfully defending his Cage Warriors featherweight title last night (Friday).

After a long spell on the sidelines due to a broken thumb, 'The Epidemic' returned in the Cage Warriors 134 main event and emerged victorious in front of a raucous crowd at the Indigo at the O2 in London.

Vucenic had previously been set for a much-anticipated rematch with Paul Hughes but, with the Irishman ruled out through injury, Vucenic faced James Hendin and secured the victory by submission in the second round.

