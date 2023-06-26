Still time for cyclists to enter annual Ups n Downs charity ride from Earls Barton
Celebrating its ninth successful year, Riding for Ups n Downs continues to make an impact with more than £60,000 raised for the Northamptonshire charity Ups n Downs.
Riders are invited to join the event, which promises not only a memorable experience but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives to those with Down syndrome and their families.
The event offers two cycling options.
There is a short ride for beginners, and a longer route tailored for experienced riders seeking a more challenging journey.
The delight of both routes is that they showcase the scenic beauty of the local Northamptonshire countryside.
A team of dedicated volunteers will be stationed throughout the course to ensure the well-being of all participants.
There will be rest stops along the route offering refreshments, and a chance to recharge before continuing the ride.
There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the fabulous children and families from Ups n Downs, who will be cheering on the riders!
Registration for Riding for UpsnDowns 2023 is now open and can be done online through www.ultrabritain.com/events/ups-and-downs/riding-for-ups-n-downs-2023Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited and tend to fill up quickly.
Participants who sign up will also receive an exclusive Riding for Ups n Downs sports top to wear on the day.
"We are excited to bring the Riding for Ups n Downs event back this year,” said Farah Cutter, who is marketing for Ups n Downs.
"It's not just about the ride itself; it's about coming together as a community and creating a positive impact in supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.”
To learn more about the Riding for Ups n Downs charity event and to register, please visit www.ultrabritain.com/events/ups-and-downs/riding-for-ups-n-downs-2023.
About Ups n Downs: Ups n Downs is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
Through various programs and initiatives, Ups n Downs aims to promote inclusivity, raise awareness, and provide essential support to empower individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential.
The annual charity cycling event serves as a key fundraising initiative for the charity www.upsndowns.co.uk
For all inquiries, please contact Farah at [email protected]