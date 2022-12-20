Steelmen make second signing of the week as O'Brien joins from Spalding
Jordan O'Brien is back at Corby Town.
Attacker O'Brien had left the Steelmen in the summer to sign for Spalding United, but he has now decided to make the return to Steel Park - and manager Lee Attenborough is delighted.
“Jordan was one of the players I wanted to keep when I first came in as manager," Attenborogh told corbytown.co.uk.
"He decided at the time that his future lay elsewhere as it was the start of a rebuild and there was no squad in place at Corby at the time.
"He’s gone on to play a part in almost all of Spalding’s games this season and he’s done really well.
"Recently, he’s found his game time a little more limited so I jumped in to bring him back to the club."
O'Brien has made 17 appearances for Spalding this term, but hasn't started a game since the end of October, and Attenborough is backing him to make an impact back in the black and white.
"Jordan’s a technically gifted player who will give us plenty more options in forward positions," said the Steelmen boss.
"He’s versatile, can play as a centre forward, wide man or a number 10, so it gives us plenty more competition for places which is always a good thing.
"He comes back with a point to prove as well, so I’m hoping that extra motivation will push him to even higher levels. Welcome back to the club Jordan.”
O'Brien is the second signing of the week for Corby, who also landed goalkeeper Tomasz Bukowski from Quorn AFC.