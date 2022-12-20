Steelmen make second signing of the week as O'Brien joins from Spalding

Jordan O'Brien has rejoined Coby Town (Picture: corbytown.co.uk)

Attacker O'Brien had left the Steelmen in the summer to sign for Spalding United, but he has now decided to make the return to Steel Park - and manager Lee Attenborough is delighted.

“Jordan was one of the players I wanted to keep when I first came in as manager," Attenborogh told corbytown.co.uk.

"He decided at the time that his future lay elsewhere as it was the start of a rebuild and there was no squad in place at Corby at the time.

"He’s gone on to play a part in almost all of Spalding’s games this season and he’s done really well.

"Recently, he’s found his game time a little more limited so I jumped in to bring him back to the club."

O'Brien has made 17 appearances for Spalding this term, but hasn't started a game since the end of October, and Attenborough is backing him to make an impact back in the black and white.

"Jordan’s a technically gifted player who will give us plenty more options in forward positions," said the Steelmen boss.

"He’s versatile, can play as a centre forward, wide man or a number 10, so it gives us plenty more competition for places which is always a good thing.

"He comes back with a point to prove as well, so I’m hoping that extra motivation will push him to even higher levels. Welcome back to the club Jordan.”