Steelmen boss Setchell delighted as he lands goal machine Fletcher Toll

Corby Town have signed exciting young striker Fletcher Toll (Picture courtesy of corbytown.co.uk)

​Goal machine Fletcher Toll has signed for Corby Town.

The prolific 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal at Steel Park, and manager Gary Setchell is absolutely delighted to have got a player he has been tracking for a while.

Toll scored an incredible 40 goals in 53 games at Step 5 last season, playing for both Heacham and Downham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, which is the same level as the United Counties League Premier South.

He netted 12 times for Heacham before making the move to Downham where he scored an incredible 31 times in just 33 appearances.

It was a second successive season littered with goals, as in 2022/23 he rifled in 32 goals in 37 appearances for Heacham.

Last month, in what proved be Toll’s final game for Downham, he scored a hat-trick as Isthmian League North Division side Gorleston were beaten 4-2 in the Norkfolk Hire Senior Cup final at Carrow Road, the home of Norwich City.

Toll has been on the radar of many clubs and has rejected a move to turn full-time with National League side Kings Lynn Town, but he has chosen the next step of his career to be with Corby Town.

“It is no secret that Fletcher is a player I was very interested in bringing to the club so I am delighted that he has agreed to sign up despite offers of full-time football further up the pyramid," Setchell told corbytown.co.uk

"Scoring 72 goals over two seasons in the Thurlow Nunn is no mean feat, especially for someone who is still a teenager and learning every week.

"Toll is a lad who will really get the fans excited and has a massive future in the game.”

Setchell has been busy with his recruitment and trying down the key men from last season's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign, and another familiar face has now agreed to a Steel Park return.

Reuben Marshall played 13 times for Steelmen at the back end of last season, scoring six goals, and he has now signed a new deal to return to the club for the 2024/25 campaign.

Former Peterborough United Academy player Marshall joined Corby in January after a loan spell at Sudbury, and Setchell is happy he will once again be in the black and white in the new season.

"When we found out that Reuben was available to sign, it was a no brainer," said the Corby boss. "With every game he played for us he just got better and better and he had the capability to be a real fans’ favourite here at Steel Park.

"The fans got a glimpse of him at the end of the campaign and liked what they saw and I'm delighted to have him from the off this term."

Another new arrival at Steel Park is experienced Hinckley LRFC central defender Spencer Edwards.

Edwards helped Hinckley to a fourth place finish in the league last season, before they lost to Harborough Town on penalties in the play-off semi-finals.

Setchell said: “Signing Spencer is a significant boost for us. His experience at this level and defensive ability was a major part of Hinckley making the play-offs last season.