Steelbacks Women setting sights on Vitality T20 Cup quarter-final spot

Steelbacks Women head coach David Ripley

Northants Steelbacks Women are targeting a quarter-final place in the Vitality T20 County Cup when they host Leicestershire at the County Ground on Saturday (start 1.30pm).

David Ripley's side have eased into the last 16 of the new knockout competition, with wins over Worcestershire Rapids and Shropshire.

They now take on Leicestershire at Wantage Road, with the prize on offer a last-eight clash with either fellow division two side Glamorgan or top tier outfit Lancashire.

The division one professional sides join the competition at the third round stage.

"It is a very exciting prospect," said Ripley. "We are at home again, it is T20 and I have enjoyed this cup format where you know where you are going the following week, and there is a lot on it.

"We know the following week after this there could be a really big fixture for us against a pro team in Lancashire, or a strong Glamorgan team."

The Steelbacks have already played Leicestershire this season in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, and hammered them by 185 runs at Grace Road.

But Ripley is not going to be reading too much into that result or performance.

"It is a local derby, and we have played earlier in the season," said the head coach.

"I think that will be irrelevant as it is a different format and they will be really fired up to come back from that game and we have got to be ready for it."

Northants go into the game on a high following their 79-run One Day Cup win over the Rapids on Thursday.

Admission to the County Ground is free for all spectators, with the match starting at 1.30pm.