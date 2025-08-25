Steelbacks Women set for crunch clash against Yorkshire as they close in on semi-final spot

Monday is a big day for Anisha Patel and her Northamptonshire Steelbacks team

Northants Steelbacks Women will be aiming to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two when they play their final home game of the group campaign on Bank Holiday Monday.

David Ripley's side host Yorkshire at the County Ground on Monday (Aug 25, 10.30am start) knowing a victory will secure a top four finish with one match still to play.

The in-form Steelbacks have won six of their seven games so far and are currently second in the table, four points adrift of leaders Middlesex, and nine points better off than fifth-placed Worcestershire Rapids.

The top four qualify for the last four, with the top two also gaining home advantage.

The Steelbacks have a slim one-point lead over third-placed Glamorgan, but are in very good shape as they are a healthy nine points better off than fourth-placed Yorkshire.

It is four points for a win, but there are also run-rate bonus points available, meaning teams can claim a maximum of five in each fixture.

Northants secured a remarkable win last time out as they saw off Sussex by 57 runs at Horton House CC.

Chasing the Steelbacks 171 all out, Sussex were seemingly coasting to victory at 101 for two.

But Ella Phillips then claimed four for 24 and skipper Anisha Patel two for 19 as the south coast side lost seven wickets for 13 runs to be bowled out for just 114!

Following Monday's date with Yorkshire at Wantage Road, the Steelbacks wrap up the group stage with what could be a crucial trip to Glamorgan next Saturday (Aug 30), with the match being played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.