Steelbacks snap up all-rounder Sikander Raza for 2024 Vitality Blast campaign

Northants Steelbacks have snapped up Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign.

Raza is the skipper of the Zimbabwean T20 national side, and will bring a wealth of experience with him to the County Ground.

The 37-year-old Pakistani-born off-spinning all-rounder has played in 80 T20 internationals, as well as more than 200 T20 matches for teams across the globe.

Currently ranked fifth in the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder world rankings, Raza has scored more than 4,000 runs and claimed more than 100 wickets since his debut in 2010, and he recently became the first player to score five consecutive T20i half centuries, and has been nominated as ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has signed for the Steelbacks for the 2024 Vitality Blast campaign (Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

“I’m delighted to be coming to Northamptonshire,” said Raza.

“This will be a different challenge for me but I’ve loved playing cricket in England in the past.

"It’s always been a wish to play in the Vitality Blast so I’m looking forward to fulfilling that."

As Zimbabwe are not involved in the T20 World Cup being held in the USA and Caribbean this June, Raza will be available for all 14 Blast North Group fixtures, and he is setting his sights on success with the Steelbacks.

Sikandar Raza will be available for the entire North Group Blast campaign (Picture: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images)

“I would like to entertain the fans and put a smile on their face with as many wins as possible," said Raza.

“Our first task is to secure a quarter final spot and then take that momentum and belief into the latter stages and hopefully lift the trophy.

"Looking at the side we have a decent squad and a lot of good players, I’m looking forward to using my experience to help us win as many games as possible and help the younger players as well.”

Steelbacks head coach John Sadler said: “We’re delighted with the signing of Sikandar for the Blast.

“He’s a very experienced, high performer on a global scale.