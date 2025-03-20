Steelbacks skipper David Willey praises immediate Darren Lehmann impact

Darren Lehmann was all smiles at the Northants pre-season media day at the County Ground on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

"Everybody knows exactly where they stand, and exactly what he thinks of their game, but he does it with care."

David Willey has praised the immediate impact at the County Ground of new Northants head coach Darren Lehmann.

The Steelbacks skipper says the Australian has made an instant impression on everybody at Wantage Road since his arrival in the county in the middle of February.

Lehmann was unveiled as the new Northants coach back in October, replacing John Sadler who was relieved of his duties after three years at the helm, and excitement and anticipation among everybody involved with the club has been rising ever since.

Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey

And it seems the former Australia national team coach has hit the ground running, with the mood around the County Ground energised ahead of the first game of the season against Kent on April 4.

Willey played his part in Lehmann landing his two-year deal at Wantage Road, one of a clutch of Northants representatives who called him to see if he would be interested in the post, and the man they call 'Boof' has certainly lived up to the all-rounder's expectations.

"From the moment he (Lehmann) put pen to paper, there is the leadership and direction he has given us individually and as a collective," said Willey.

"He is bringing everybody together at the club which is really important, and he has done a fantastic job of that.

"That direction, individually, collectively and as a team has been really important.

"He has basically said 'this is the direction we are going', and either you jump on board or you get left behind.

"You can see that it is what the players have really needed.

"There is also the honesty he brings as well. Everybody knows exactly where they stand, and exactly what he thinks of their game, but he does it with care.

"He wants you to get better and improve individually, and everything he brings to the table has been welcomed with open arms."

A serial winner as a player and coach, Lehmann's CV makes for impressive reading.

A two-time World Cup winner as a player, Lehmann also coached Australia to 50-over global glory as well as steering his nation to victory in two Ashes series against England.

He has also coached Queensland to Sheffield Shield success, Brisbane Heat to the Big Bash League crown and Deccan Chargers to the Indian Premier League title.

Lehmann knows what it takes, and Willey believes that, as a coach, he possesses the perfect blend of cricketing discipline allied with excellent people skills.

"Boof has not achieved what he has as a coach in the game without being really good," said Willey.

"He brings expectations, boundaries and reasons for those, but at the same time he is going to sit down with you and have a coffee or a beer, and really care about you as a person.

"I think it is about that balance at both ends of the spectrum that everybody, in whatever walk of life, thrives on."

Lehmann’s role at the County Ground is his first as a head coach in England, but Willey admits he didn't have to tell his new boss too much about his new home, as the 55-year-old was already well prepared for life in Northamptonshire.

"He did his homework," said Willey. "I had worked with Boof before at Superchargers, and he understands the county game.

"He played at Yorkshire for many years and he has come in, he has learned a bit about the club and spoken to all of the people he needs to.

"That's why the energy around the place is there, because he has not just come in and cruised into a job, he has got his teeth right into it and understands everything."

Interview by Peter Short