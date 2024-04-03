Steelbacks skipper David Willey opts out of Indian Premier League stint with Lucknow

David Willey has pulled out of his stint with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League

All-rounder Willey had signed a deal to play for Lucknow Super Giants in the tournament, but it has been announced he has pulled out due to personal reasons.

The 34-year-old has been through a hectic winter of white ball cricket, playing for England in the 50-over World Cup last October and November, and then going on to feature in both the International League T20 and Pakistan Super League.

He played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and then Multan Sultans in the PSL, helping the latter to the final last month.

David Willey was in Northampton for the club's pre-season photocall last week

Willey had been due to join up with Lucknow after taking some time out to spend time with his family, but head LSG head coach Justin Langer revealed at the weekend that the Northants man has now pulled out of the competition all together.

He has been replaced in the Lucknow squad by New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry.

Willey had only signed for LSG in December in a mini-auction in Dubai, having spent the previous two seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

