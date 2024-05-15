Steelbacks overseas signing Sikandar Raza set to miss final six Blast matches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Steelbacks are set to be without overseas signing Sikandar Raza for the final six games of their Vitality Blast North Group campaign.

The Zimbabawe skipper was initially signed to play in the whole competition for Northants, but he is now set to be involved in his country's five-match T20 International series against India in Harare.

The India series was announced after Raza had signed for the Steelbacks.

The series runs from July 6 through to July 14, meanining Raza would definitely be ruled out of the Steelbacks home matches against Lancashire Lightning (July 5) and Durham (July 7), as well as the trips to Leicestershire Foxes (July 12) and Durham (July 14).

Steelbacks overseas signing Sikandar Raza is set to miss the second half of the Vitality Blast group campaign

It is feasible that all-rounder Raza could return for the final two group matches against Birmingham Bears at the County Ground (July 18) and Lightning at Old Trafford (July 19).

But that has yet to be decided as the Steelbacks may instead opt to bring in a replacement for Raza for the final block of six games.

"The frustration is we might miss Sikandar for a few games," revealed head coach John Sadler.

"Zimbabwe have announced a series against India which is for a couple of weeks straight after the World Cup. That got announced after we signed him.

"He is still a world-class signing for us and we will have him for the first eight games, and then we may look out for a replacement when he goes.

"We have potentially got a couple of irons in the fire with that for the second half of the comp."

The Steelbacks, with Raza in their ranks, begin their Blast campaign on Thursday, May 30 when they host Derbyshire Falcons at the County Ground.

Raza will go into the competition off the back of leading Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which his side lost 4-1.