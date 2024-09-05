Steelbacks miss out on Finals Day as Somerset prove too strong at County Ground

David Willey hammers a six for the Steelbacks (Picture: Peter Short)

Steelbacks failed in their attempt to reach a first Vitality Blast Finals for eight years as they were beaten by 17 runs by a powerful Somerset side at the County Ground on Thursday night.

Northants were left to rue a poor bowling performance, as they allowed the visitors to pile up 215 for three in their 20 overs thanks to half-centuries from Tom Banton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was dropped when he had scored just seven.

The Steelbacks made a spirited attempt to chase down runs in constant drizzle, and were in with a genuine chance for much of the innings as David Willey hit 57 from 39 balls and Justin Broad, Saif Zaib and Ricardo Vasconcelos all made excellent quickfire contributions.

But it proved to be too much of an ask as Northants closed on 198 for five, and it is holders Somerset who progress to a fourth straight Finals Day.

Ricardo Vasconcelos scoops a six during his innings of 30 from 24 balls (Picture: Peter Short)

Northants sprung something of a selection surprise, with Vasconcelos selected to open the batting despite suffering a fracture in his hand just a week ago.

Former Somerset batter George Bartlett got the nod to replace Matt Breetzke as his opening partner, while Broad was handed a rare T20 start in place of the injured Ravi Bopara.

Willey won the toss and opted to bowl first against a powerful looking Somerset side.

The Steelbacks got off to a great start as Will Smeed edged Willey behind to Lewis McManus to leave the visitors 10 for one in the second over, but it was to be the only success of a disappointing powerplay.

George Bartlett skies a shot to be dismissed for a third-ball duck (Picture: Peter Short)

The bowling was too wayward and too legside as Somerset eased to 49 for one at the end of the opening six overs.

Banton was looking good, and he opened his shoulders in the eighth over, hitting Freddie Heldreich for 18 as the visitors started to take control.

Banton brought up his 50 from just 31 balls in the 10th over, and at the halfway stage Somerset were 87 for one and cruising.

The 11th over, bowled by Ashton Agar, went for 23 with Kohler-Cadmore, dropped badly when on just seven at long on by Gus Miller, also finding his range.

Steelbacks desperately needed a breakthrough and it came in the 14th over, Banton going for 75 from 43 balls thanks to brilliant fielding on the boundary from Broad, who claimed the catch and threw the ball to Bartlett before he stepped over the boundary.

That left Somerset on 135 for two, but still in a great position and the Steelbacks needed a strong end to the innings with the ball to stay in the game.

Sadly, it didn't happen.

There was a brilliant catch in the deep from Saif Zaib off the bowling of Ben Sanderson to dismiss Kohler-Cadmore for 63, but the the Somerset runs kept ticking over.

And with the help of some superb late hitting from Sean Dickson (33no off 17) and Lewis Gregory (20no off 12) as they powered their score beyond 200 to finish on 215 for three.

Sanderson was easily the pick of the bowlers with one for 23 from his four overs, but it was a night to forget for Agar and Heldreich, the pair's four overs combined going for 64 runs!

Chasing 216 to win, the Steelbacks' reply got off to the worst possible start as Barltett gifted his wicket off the fourth ball, miscuing off Craig Overton and skying to mid-on to leave Northants one for one.

Willey and Vasconcelos steadied the ship, and although they struggled to score freely initially, they started to find some boundaries and took the score to 52 for one at the end of the powerplay - three ahead of Somerset at the same stage.

Northants were going well but sufferered a setback when Vasconcelos was caught on the square-leg boundary attempting a big hit to reduce them to 68 for two.

Broad joined Willey and after a slow start he took 14 from a Ben Green over to take the Steelbacks to 92 for two at the halfway stage.

They had taken the score to 114 when Broad fell, caught and bowled by Lewis Gregory for an enterprising 29 from 18 balls, but the Steelbacks were well in the game.

It was going to take something special though as the rate needed crept up to 15 an over with six overs remaining, and going into the final five they were still 79 adrift of victory.

Saif Zaib had produced a brilliant cameo, hammering 32 from 16 balls when he perished going for another big hit to leave Northants 151 for four after 16 overs.

With Willey still in there was hope for the Steelbacks, but he went for one big hit too many, picking out the fielder on the cover boundary to go for 57 from 39 balls, and Northants were 159 for five four four overs to go.

With the rate going above 20, it was going to take something extra special effort from new men in Agar and McManus, and they couldn't manage it as the Steelbacks closed on 198.