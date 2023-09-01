The left-arm spinner was a member of the Northants team that won the T20 Blast in 2016, having been part of the side beaten in the final 12 months earlier.

White made 276 senior appearances across all formats in his 18-year career, with 189 of them in a Northants shirt, and he claimed 280 wickets in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His tally of 91 T20 wickets for the Steebacks is a record, nine clear of current skipper David Willey, and he is only second to two-time Blast-winning skipper Alex Wakely in terms of appearances, having played 113 times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme White celebrates claiming the wicket of Notts' Riki Wessels during the Steelbacks' T20 Blast semi-final win in 2016 (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The last of those came in this season's Vitality Blast, in the defeat to Birmingham Bears at the County Ground on May 31.

“The club has and will always hold a special place in my heart," said White, who was born in Milton Keynes.

"I’m a local lad and to put on the shirt as many times as I have at Wantage Road in front of our fans has been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have always been so supportive throughout my career and I hope that I’ve repaid them with performances that they’ve enjoyed and made them proud of.”

A fresh-faced Graeme White pictured at the Northants pre-season photocall in 2007 (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

White first joined Northants as a 13-year-old in 2001 when he signed up to be part of the the newly-created Academy at the County Ground.

After playing for England Under-19s in the World Cup in Sri Lanka, White made his first-class debut for Northants in 2006, but then left for Nottinghamshire in 2010 in a bid to play more first team cricket.

He enjoyed some success at Trent Bridge, but by 2013 he was back at Northampton, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White's red-ball opportunities at Wantage Road were still limited, but he was a standout performer in the shorter formats, and in particular in T20, helping the Steelbacks to those final appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Graeme White is the leading T20 wicket-taker in Steelbacks history, claiming 91 victims in 113 matches (Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

In the latter year he was also named the national player of the year in the 50-over Cup, and earned selection for the England Lions.

In 2018, White called time on his first-class career to concentrate solely on white ball cricket, and he continued to be one of the Steelbacks' most reliable and consistent bowlers, and also had a knack of coming up with crucial big-hitting innings down the order.

White was awarded his Northamptonshire cap in 2021, the first player to receive that accolade predominantly for his achievements in the shorter formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been very fortunate to have played for nearly 20 years, something I couldn’t have imagined when I first joined the academy at 13," said White.

Graeme White claimed 65 first-class wickets in 39 matches for Northamptonshire and Notts (Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to play with and against the best players in the world, and to have won the trophies I have it’s just been a dream really.

“Winning the T20 Blast in 2016 will always be a massive highlight for me.

"I had a really good season that year and to lift that trophy after the heartbreak in the final the year before was just incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To also be leaving as the club’s all time T20 wicket taker is something that I’m incredibly proud of."

Despite his retirement from playing, White will still be a key man at the County Ground as he will continue in his three coaching roles a the club, namely second team head coach, and the fielding and spin coach for the first team.

“I’m really fortunate to be continuing my journey in cricket as the second team head coach, as well as the lead fielding and spin bowling coach," he said.