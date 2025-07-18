​Steelbacks into Blast quarters and now targeting home comfort with win at Durham

David Willey and his Northants Steelbacks team can guarantee a home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast with a win at Durham on Friday night (Picture: Peter Short)

​Northants Steelbacks are one more win away from a home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast.

Darren Lehmann's side travel to Durham for their final North Group game on Friday night (start 6.30pm) already assured of a place in the last eight following Notts Outlaws’ defeat at Worcestershire Rapids on Thursday night.

And they know a win at Chester-le-Street will seal a top two finish and secure a home tie in the last eight for the second year running.

If the Steelbacks claim a ninth win of the campaign, or the match ends in a tie or is abandoned, then Lehmann and his players can look forward to a September date in the last eight at the County Ground.

Durham go into Friday’s game in third place and two points adrift of the Steelbacks after their game in hand against Leicestershire was rained off on Tuesday night, a result that meant the Foxes can no longer overhaul Northants in the table.

The Outlaws were the only side outside the top four who could overhaul the Steelbacks, but their loss at New Road put paid to that to leave Northants guaranteed to finish in the top four.

Lancashire Lightning were also winners on Thursday, seeing off Yorkshire Vikings, and that result ensures they will finish top of the group.