Steelbacks hand left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich new deal

The youngster, who turned 21 last month, was a key player in the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast campaign in 2022.

Having made his debut in 2021, the Ipswich-born bowler was a fixture in the T20 side last summer, playing in 12 of the County's 14 group matches.

Heldreich claimed 14 wickets - with only Ben Sanderson and Tom Taylor claiming more - at an average of 25.07, and an economy rate of 9.48 runs per over.

Freddie Heldreich has signed a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire

His best performance saw him claim three for 22, and his strike-rate was second only to Josh Cobb of those bowlers making five appearances or more, claiming a wicket every 16 deliveries.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract at Northamptonshire,” said Heldreich.

“The last 18 months or so in the squad have been great and I’m buzzing to kick on now.

"I feel like I’m settling into my role in the side and hopefully there’s a few more wickets to come for the Steelbacks.”

