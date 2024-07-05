Steelbacks frustrated as Lancashire Lightning Blast clash is called off without a ball being bowled
Steady rain fell in Northampton from 5.30pm onwards, and although there were a couple of spells when it stopped to raise the hopes of the spectators in the ground, it was never dry enough to get the game started.
A sell-out crowd was expected at Wantage Road, and many turned up hoping for the best, but the umpires eventually called the match off at 7.37pm without a ball being bowled, meaning both sides take a point apiece.
That will be a huge frustration for John Sadler and his team, who were hoping to claim a fifth win of the campaign, which would have taken them above second-placed Lancashire in the table.
It was also a frustration for Australian import Ashton Agar, who was due to make his debut for the Steelbacks as cover for Sikandar Raza, who is captaining Zimbabwe in a five-match T20 International series against India in Harare.
Agar has been brought in for a four-match stint, and he will now be hoping to play his first game for the club in Sunday's home date with Durham (start 2.30pm).
That is now a must-win match for the Steelbacks as they bid to qualify for the quarter-finals.
It is of only two more home games Northants have to play in the North Group, with three on the road, starting at Leicestershire Foxes next Friday night (July 13).
They also have to travel to Lancashire and Durham, with their other County Ground encounter against group leaders Birmingham Bears on Thursday, July 18.
