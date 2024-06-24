Steelbacks form helps Ravi Bopara claim London Spirit Hundred wildcard call
The 39-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the Vitality Blast campaign in his first season with Northants, and he has been rewarded by once again being picked up by his former team London Spirit for the 2024 competition that starts on July 23.
Bopara had initially been overlooked by the Lord's based franchise in the Draft, having played for them in the first three years of the competition, but after his strong form since signing for the Steelbacks they have now decided to offer him a deal.
Bopara will be one of three Northants players involved in The Hundred this summer, with the others being skipper David Willey, who is contracted to Welsh Fire, and Sikandar Raza who is in the Manchester Originals squad.
No other Wantage Road players will be involved as none were among the 16 players handed wildcard picks.
The call-up will be a boost for Bopara, who signed for the Steelbacks in March having been released by Sussex Sharks last season.
In his eight matches for the Steelbacks in the North Group campaign so far, Bopara has scored 212 runs at an average of 35.33 and also taken nine wickets at 17 apiece.
His economy rate of conceding just 6.65 runs per over is comfortably the best of the Steelbacks squad.
His Spirit team-mates will include three former Steelbacks players in wicket-keeper batter Adam Rossington and fast bowlers Olly Stone and Richard Gleeson.
