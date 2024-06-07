Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Northants Steelbacks will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground on Friday (7.05pm).

And coach Graeme White is confident they will do just that.

After securing wins in their opening two fixtures, against Derbyshire Falcons and Notts Outlaws last Thursday and Friday, the Steelbacks came a cropper on Sunday when they were beaten by 29 runs by Yorkshire Vikings.

The loss saw Northants drop to fourth in the embryonic North Group table, but they are one of five teams tied on four points at the top of the table.

Former Steelbacks all-rounder Tom Taylor will be back at the County Ground tonight with the Worcestershire Rapids

They have enjoyed a good start to the campaign, but spin bowling and fielding coach White believes there is a lot more to come from the Steelbacks.

Speaking after the loss to Yorkshire, White said: "We're obviously a bit frustrated, I wouldn't say disappointed.

"I think we’re just a bit frustrated that we didn't quite play our match and play our game.

"But it's exciting. Even over the two previous games, I still don't think we've been our best, so I think we're in a good spot.

"We've got a good week of training coming up and Friday we'll go again and, to go three wins from four matches would be lovely."

Friday night could also be yet another landmark occasion for skipper David Willey.

The all-rounder, who was in blistering form in Friday's win over Notts, thrashing 79 from just 34 balls to set up the eight-wicket success, played his 100th T20 match for Northants in Sunday's clash with Yorkshire.

In that match, he claimed a wicket in the final over - his 299th in T20 cricket - so is now on the brink of clinching his 300th T20 scalp, which he will be desperate to do against Rapids.

“Dave, he's a local lad and he absolutely loves playing for this club," said White after watching his former team-mate bring up his club century.

"You can see the passion and pride he has when he goes out there. To play his 100th game, I'm sure he'll be really proud of that.

"It will be a big honour for him and long may it continue as he's a fantastic cricketer.

"You saw him the other night with the bat at Trent Bridge, just devastating.

"Then there his nous and skill with the ball as well as his leadership, and we are very lucky to have him.”

Rapids are another of the sides on four points after they secured an excellent win in a low-scoring clasg against Notts Outlaws at Trent Bridge on Thursday night.

Defending a modest 154 for eight – which was a huge recovery from being 58 for six – the Rapids bowlers shone as Notts were restricted to 134 for seven.

It was their second win in three starts, having also beaten Lancashire Lightning last Friday night. They lost their opener to Yorkshire.

Former Steelbacks all-rounder Tom Taylor played a key role in the two wins, claiming two wickets in both matches, and he will be looking forward to his County Ground return after leaving at the end of last season.

Rapids have another former Steelback in Josh Cobb in their ranks, but it’s understood the former Northants white ball skipper will not be available for selection at Wantage Road on Friday.

Cobb still had 12 months left on his County Ground contract when the club allowed him to leave over the winter and sign a white-ball deal at New Road.

But it stated at the time that part of that deal was the agreement that Cobb could not play against the Steelbacks in the 2024 season.

Friday night’s clash between Northants and Worcestershire is being screened live on Sky Sports.

