Star man Ravi Bopara happy as on-song Steelbacks show their ruthless streak

Ravi Bopara hits a one of the fives sixes he struck during his 84 not out against Derbyshire (Picture: Peter Short)

"If you have to do it the ugly way, then you just do it. It is about just getting the job done."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Vitality Blast matches... three victories sealed in the final over…

There's little doubt the start to the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast North Group campaign has got off to something of a nerve-shredding start!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-run win at Headingley while defending a record score of 237 kicked things off last Friday, before a low-scoring win over Leicesteshire Foxes was sealed with just four balls to go on Sunday.

And on Wednesday night it was another thriller, as Derbyshire Falcons made a superb effort to chase down the Steelbacks' 194 for six - only to be derailed by a masterclass of a final over bowled by Ben Sanderson as the home side fell six runs short.

Darren Lehmann admitted at the weekend that tight finishes are 'nerve-wracking for a coach my age', but Ravi Bopara, the batting star of the wins over the Foxes and Falcons, says he and his team-mates are more than happy to leave things late - as long as they win!

"My philosophy is, it doesn't matter how you win them," said Bopara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you win a game off 19.5 deliveries or you win it from 10 overs, it is still points on the board.

"If you have to do it the ugly way, then you just do it. It is about just getting the job done.

"That has always been my philosophy, and I think the boys are taking on that philosophy as well. We just want to win, and that's it."

Bopara was one of the main reasons the Steelbacks got the job done on Wednesday, hitting 84 not out from 46 balls - including 23 off the final over - and it means he has yet to be dismissed in this season's competition, while scoring 131 runs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another huge reason for the win was Ben Sanderson's stunning final over.

The Falcons needed 15 to win from the final six deliveries, but proceeded to score just two from the first five as Sanderson used all of his nous and experience, cleverly mixing up his pace, to deny the home side the runs they needed and seal the win.

Indeed, it was a night for the elder statesmen to shine, with 36-year-old Sanderson joining 40-year-olds Bopara and Falcons skipper Samit Patel - who hit 83 not out for his side - in being the game's main players.

"It was a brilliant last over, and he did it against Yorkshire as well," said Bopara, who is in his second year at the Steelbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He bowled so well at Yorkshire under that amount of pressure, and he deserved the four wickets he got in the next game against Leicestershire.

"He has now shown it again in that last over. He has bowled some crucial overs for us, both up front and at the back end as well, and he is brilliant.

"That is experience from him, and T20 is an old man's game I think!

"When T20 started we thought it was going to be a young man's game, but I was a young man then!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was just happy to be playing at that stage, but it has been proven over the years that the more experienced teams generally get the job done, or go a longer way in most competitions."

The Steelbacks are back in action on Friday night and will be aiming to make it four wins out of four when they travel to Worcestershire Rapids (start 6.30pm)