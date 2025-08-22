South African ace Matt Breetzke signs two-year all-format deal with Northants

Matt Breetzke has signed a two-year all-format contract with Northants

Northants have signed South African batter Matt Breetzke on a two-year deal that will see him play for the club across all formats until the end of the 2027 campaign.

The club have stated the Proteas international 'will be available for the whole season', and have also confirmed he will be available to play in the Steelbacks' upcoming Vitality Blast quarter-final against Surrey at the Oval.

“I am delighted to sign with Northamptonshire for two more seasons.” said Breetzke.

“The last two years have been great, and I’ve loved playing with all of the guys and in front of the home fans.

“We have a big quarter-final at the Oval coming up and I can’t wait to get out there and push to make Finals Day.”

The club statement says: "Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are delighted to announce that Matt Breetzke has signed a two-year contract with the club that will see him represent Northamptonshire across all formats.

"Breetzke will be available for the whole season and will compete for the club in all three competitions.

"Along with the two-year deal, the South African will also be available for the Steelbacks in their Vitality Blast quarter-final against Surrey."

Head coach Darren Lehmann is delighted to have nailed down the 26-year-old for the next two years, and said: “Matt is an extremely talented young man who has so much quality with the bat and in the field.

“He adds so much to the team and we can’t wait to see more of him over the next couple of seasons."

Chief executive Ray Payne added: “Matt has been a crucial member of our squad, and we are delighted that he is continuing his time here for the next two years.

“His performances in the Vitality Blast have been amazing to watch and to have a player of his quality available in both red and white ball cricket is invaluable."

Breetzke first arrived at the County Ground in 2024, and has produced a string of high-class innings for the club in the Blast.

This year he hit 93 against Derbyshire Falcons and 85 at Birmingham Bears, and he is currently in Australia playing for South African in their one day series.