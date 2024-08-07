Sorry Steelbacks slump again as Somerset cruise to emphatic One Day Cup victory

Saif Zaib top-scored with 57 from 69 balls in Northants Steelbacks' hammering at the hands of Somerset

Andy Umeed struck a commanding, clinical 63 as Somerset made short work of Northants Steelbacks, chasing down 156 to win this Metro Bank One Day Cup clash at Wantage Road inside with 148 balls to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umeed faced just 66 balls, blasting six fours and two sixes and combined with George Thomas (28) to get Somerset’s run chase off to a rapid start, the pair racing to 50 off just 31 balls in a blaze of boundaries.

While Umeed fell with just 21 needed for victory, James Rew and Sean Dickson saw them home by seven wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss means Northants can no longer finish in the top three and reach the knockout stages in Group A, having lost five of their six fixtures.

In a match reduced to 49 overs a side due to rain, Saif Zaib cut a lone figure with 57 as Northants were bundled out for 155 inside 38 overs.

Josh Davey claimed two early wickets before Zaib rebuilt, finding support from Ricardo Vasconcelos (29) and Lewis McManus (20).

But hopes the Steelbacks might post more than 200 were soon dashed as the lower order collapsed, the last four wickets falling for seven in four overs, all seven Somerset bowlers taking at least one wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somerset’s victory will give them extra confidence heading into next month’s Vitality Blast T20 quarter final between these two sides.

Earlier Somerset made a crucial early breakthrough to remove their nemesis Prithvi Shaw, who plundered 244 off their attack in last season’s corresponding fixture. Shaw started positively, taking two boundaries off the opening over before he was caught behind off Alfie Ogborne.

Davey then struck in consecutive overs, spearing one back in to clean bowl former Somerset teammate George Bartlett before James Sales played inside the line of a straight ball which hit the top of off-stump to leave Northamptonshire 33 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Vasconcelos pulled Ogborne for two boundaries and helped take Northamptonshire past 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after sweeping a wide ball from Archie Vaughan for four, he attempted the same shot to a straight one and was bowled, giving the off-spinner his first senior wicket.

Zaib and McManus rebuilt, putting on 46 in 10.2 overs. Zaib smashed Vaughan down the ground for six and pulled George Thomas from outside off-stump for another maximum.

McManus too cleared the ropes when he dispatched Vaughan over long-on.

But the break for drinks brought two quick wickets as first McManus had his off-stump uprooted and next over Gus Miller was bowled by a Jack Leach delivery which straightened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaib duly scooped Leach for four to bring up his half-century off 62 deliveries, but that was where Northamptonshire’s celebrations ended as their lower order imploded.

Zaib was first to go, caught in the deep when he attempted to muscle Lewis Goldsworthy over long-off for six.

Michael Finan was bowled when he heaved at one from Meredith and missed, Ben Sanderson chipped a return catch back to Goldsworthy, and Freddie Heldreich was caught behind off Ogborne. Justin Broad provided some late resistance, finishing 19 not out.

In the run chase, Thomas took on Sanderson, who unusually failed to hit his trademark metronomic form. Thomas drove fluently and punched Sanderson through midwicket and flicked him over midwicket for six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umeed meanwhile was unfurling textbook cover drives off Finan and played some attacking shots in the air, carving a Sanderson free hit behind square for four and flicking the same bowler over deep square leg for six.

Thomas’ downfall came courtesy of an excellent diving catch from Vasconcelos at short midwicket off Broad, but next batter Goldsworthy (20) was soon into his stride.

He got off the mark by cover driving Finan for four and leant into a wide delivery from Broad to square drive him to the ropes. Broad picked up his second wicket though when he pinned Goldsworthy in front lbw with Somerset 88 for two.

Umeed meanwhile was motoring, pulling Sales nonchalantly for four to bring up his half-century and clubbing Heldreich over deep midwicket for a huge six.

He was ultimately unable to see his side over the line, edging a catch behind off Sales, leaving Rew and Dickson to wrap up the win.