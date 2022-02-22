Solid start for Kettering's Kyren at European Masters

Kettering's Kyren Wilson made a solid start to his BetVictor European Masters campaign yesterday (Monday).

Wilson was up against Jamie Jones in Milton Keynes with breaks of 53 and 50 giving him a 2-1 lead before Jones knocked in a break of 131 to level the match.

However, from there, Wilson reeled off three frames in a row and completed the 5-2 victory with a break of exactly 100 to book himself a second-round clash with Fan Zhengyi tomorrow.

Kyren Wilson

“My game has been good this season but people have been playing out of their skin against me,” said Wilson, chasing his first ranking title since 2020.