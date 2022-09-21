Smith setting small targets as Northants battle back from top order collapse

Somerset's Craig Overton celebrates the crucial wicket of Northants skipper Will Young

Relying to Somerset's first innings total of 389 all out, Northants were quickly reduced to 37 for four and then 95 for five as the home side found their range with the ball in hand.

Five of the top six failed to make any serious impression, mustering 37 runs between them.

But skipper Will Young with a stubborn 85 from 153 balls and unbeaten efforts late in the day from Saif Zaib (27no) and Tom Taylor (19no) has at least given the County a chance of avoiding the follow on target of 239 as they closed day two on 184 for six.

Rob Keogh claimed four wickets

England pace bowler Craig Overton was the main man for the home side, claiming four for 25 from 13 overs.

"Everything happened a little two quickly when we batted," admitted Smith.

"I don't think the dressing room could ever relax and losing those early wickets set us back.

"But the lads played brilliantly for a time after that and if we could have just got to the close with Youngy batting with Saif our hopes would have been elevated going into tomorrow.

"The first target will be to get to 200 and gain a valuable point, then to save the follow-on and try for a second batting point.

"There are more short-term goals than to look further ahead and expect to get level with Somerset's total to make it an even game."

Earlier in the day, Somerset were pretty well restricted, with Rob Keogh claiming four for 99 with his off-spin, while pace bowler Jack White ended with three for 84.