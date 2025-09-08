Skipper Willey so proud but warns Steelbacks there’s still serious work to be done

David Willey will lead the Steelbacks out for a first Finals Day appearance since they last won the competition in 2016

“I love this club, it's why I came back… but it is not job done from my side”

David Willey admits he is 'absolutley delighted' he will leading Northants Steelbacks out at Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

But the skipper has made it clear that it is 'not job done', and there is still serious work ahead to realise his and the club's dream of bringing silverware back to Wantage Road for the first time since 2016.

The Steelbacks reached Finals Day for the first time in nine years with a sensational seven-run quarter-final win over Surrey last Wednesday night, and will now take on Hampshire Hawks in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Saturday (start 2.30pm).

Hampshire have reached Finals Day for a record 11th time and are a side stacked full of talent, including former Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn and prolific white ball expert James Vince, but the Steelbacks will be fearing no-one after that brilliant win at the Oval.

Northampton-born Willey was understandably proud of his team's performance in south London and was happy to celebrate it, but he quickly made it clear that that there is still a task at hand.

"Everyone stood up, the lads lads scrapped in the field and tried to save every run, and we dived on everything," said Willey. "We nearly caught everything, but it was just lovely.

"I love this club, it's why I came back, to hopefully bring the club more success, the club that has given me everything, and I am just so happy to be going to Finals Day.

"But it is not job done from my side, I will be shouting at the lads telling them we still have a job to do at the weekend, but I am absolutely delighted.

"It has been a fantastic effort from everybody, and a big shout out to the coaches and support staff as well.

"We have 11 guys out there that get all the plaudits, but it is a group effort and it always is at Northampton."

The first semi-final at Edgbaston on Saturday will see Lancashire Lightning take on Somerset in another North versus South encounter.

That starts at 11am, with the Steelbacks then taking on Hawks at 2.30pm, with the final scheduled to start at 6.45pm.