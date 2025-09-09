Skipper Willey keen for Oval hero Bopara to extend his stay with the Steelbacks

David Willey would love to see Ravi Bopara stay for a third season of Blast cricket at Northants

David Willey is hoping Ravi Bopara's Oval heroics have given him the hunger to stay on at Northants Steelbacks for another Vitality Blast campaign in 2026.

The former England all-rounder produced one of the great Blast innings to inspire the Steelbacks to their sensational seven-run win over a star-studded Surrey, hammering an unbeaten 105 from just 46 balls, hitting 12 fours and five sixes.

And he did it against an internatonal-packed attack that included the likes of Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Gus Atkinson, rescuing the Steelbacks from a precarious one for two, with both Willey and Ricardo Vasconcelos dismissed for ducks, to post 154 for four from their 14 overs in the rain-shortened clash.

It proved to be just enough to help propel the Steelbacks to Saturday's Finals Day at Edgbaston where they will take on Hampshire Hawks in the semi-finals (start 2.30pm), and Willey is hoping he will now fancy stretching his stay at Northants to a third summer of Blast cricket.

Bopara was persuaded by Willey to sign on at Wantage Road ahead of the 2024 campaign, and the 40-year-old has gone on to enjoy two excellent years as a Steelback, helping the team to the last eight in his first season, and now the last four in his second - with the prospect of perhaps even better to come.

And Willey would love to see Bopara stick around for another season at the County Ground.

"People keep saying is Ravi still hungry? Does he still want it? Is he still good enough?," said the Steelbacks skipper.

"Well I am not sure if he still wants it but he is definitely still good enough! Hopefully that has given him the taste for hanging on for one more year, which would be lovely for us because there is so much we can learn from him.

"That innings was as good as you will ever see.

"Scoring a hundred in T20 cricket, never mind a shortened game, is unbelievable, but there was also the importance of partnerships there."

Bopara was supported along the way at the Oval by valuable contributions from Tim Robinson, Saif Zaib and Justin Broad - with the latter only scoring nine but sharing a crucial 47-run stand.

"I think that is something the group can learn from, because it is a pretty inexperienced batting group in a lot of ways in white ball cricket," said Willey.

"It's about understanding it's not always your score, it is about the partnerships you build, and that goes for 50-over cricket as well as T20 cricket.

"Hopefully the guys can look at that and learn about to play an innings and also build partnerships throughout a game."

The semi-final on Saturday will be the vastly-experienced Bopara's 494th T20 match across all levels, and he is currently sitting on a remarkable total of 9,939 runs - meaning he sits in 19th place in the all-time records.

Remarkably, he won't be the highest ranked in Saturday's semi-final though, as Hampshire's James Vince sits at eighth, having scoring 12,591 runs in 452 games!